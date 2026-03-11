Allred to Newsmax: 'Skeptical' of Search at Epstein's N.M. Ranch

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents several alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, told Newsmax on Wednesday that she is skeptical about a new search of the late convicted sex offender's New Mexico ranch, saying the property should have been secured years earlier.

"I'm not saying that [it] shouldn't be searched now. But I'm kind of skeptical," Allred told "American Agenda."

She said the FBI blocked state investigators from searching the property and told them to "stand down in 2019."

"So since it wasn't searched, since it wasn't secured ... a lot of the evidence may be contaminated or simply have disappeared. We don't know," Allred said.

"Why it wasn't searched or secured is a question that is still not answered."

Investigators in New Mexico began searching on Monday Epstein's Zorro Ranch, where the late financier and his acquaintances are accused of sexually abusing women and girls, state authorities said.

Democrat-run New Mexico is acting on new information in documents released in January by the U.S. Department of Justice, including an accusation that Epstein ordered the bodies of two foreign girls buried in the hills near the secluded property.

The search follows New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez's decision last month to reopen the investigation into the late sex offender's alleged criminal activities at the ranch 30 miles south of the state's capital of Santa Fe.

Allred said the new development has everyone connected with the case asking questions that so far cannot be answered.

"I don't know if there are new people coming forward now or what. I'm a little skeptical that there'll be prosecutions," she said.

"But let's hear what they have to say, be respectful, and then see if there can be any kind of justice."

Allred said there's still hope for the victims.

"The good news about this is that in many states the statute of limitations, which is the arbitrary time period set by law in order for a claim to be prosecuted or to file a civil case, is being extended for child sexual abuse victims."

Reuters contributed to this report.

