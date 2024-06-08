Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: No Hunter Pardon Is a Moot Point

President Joe Biden's statement that he will not pardon his son on his pending gun trial is moot, Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Saturday.

Given the presence of high-powered attorneys standing behind the president's son and the first lady sitting in the front row, Hunter Biden is likely to get a slap on the wrist, Grothman told "The Count," adding that if he's convicted, it will be for a crime that pales in comparison to sitting on the board of Ukrainian gas giant Burisma for a quid pro quo.

"I'm sure," Grothman said, "the penalty is going to be relatively minor anyway. Right? In the grand scheme of things, all the crimes his son has committed, I would expect the penalty to be a fraction of what it should be given the damage he's done to the country, particularly when you consider our relationships with Ukraine and our relationship with China."

