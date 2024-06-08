WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: No Hunter Pardon Is a Moot Point

Saturday, 08 June 2024 06:33 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's statement that he will not pardon his son on his pending gun trial is moot, Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Saturday.

Given the presence of high-powered attorneys standing behind the president's son and the first lady sitting in the front row, Hunter Biden is likely to get a slap on the wrist, Grothman told "The Count," adding that if he's convicted, it will be for a crime that pales in comparison to sitting on the board of Ukrainian gas giant Burisma for a quid pro quo.

"I'm sure," Grothman said, "the penalty is going to be relatively minor anyway. Right? In the grand scheme of things, all the crimes his son has committed, I would expect the penalty to be a fraction of what it should be given the damage he's done to the country, particularly when you consider our relationships with Ukraine and our relationship with China."

Saturday, 08 June 2024 06:33 PM
