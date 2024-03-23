Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Bidens Will Eventually Face Consequences

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden will eventually face the consequences of their actions because the House Oversight and Accountability Committee will keep investigating them, Rep. Glenn Grothman promised on Newsmax Saturday.

"Every time we have a hearing, we have more information," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "The Count." "Of course, on this hearing Devon Archer and Hunter Biden didn't show up. But it doesn't mean we're not gathering more information all the time, and it doesn't mean we're not going to continue to gather information."

The committee wants to see more emails and bank records from the president, Grothman said, "and the more we find, the more that it will be obvious that Joe Biden should be brought in for charges of some nature."

The congressman rejected arguments from some in Congress, including Republicans, that the continued investigation into the president is wasting time because of Biden's name and influence.

"[Chairman] Jim Comer and myself, we are not going to stop looking into this," said Grothman. "Our committee chairman is planning other hearings in the future. We've got to do more investigating, like I said, ... on bank records and on credit card records and eventually get the emails from Hunter Biden. Just because these guys refused to show up at hearings or turn over the information is no reason to stop investigating."

Further, Americans want answers, said Grothman.

"People are tired of their public servants, brazenly breaking the law and using their jobs to enrich themselves and their family members [with] no consequences," said Grothman. "So it wouldn't surprise me at all if Congress itself does not take action or eventually asks the FBI to do more investigating into these obvious misdeeds by the Biden family."

However, Grothman said he does believe the United States has a broken, overly partisan justice system.

"For Americans who are following this, they all know that the Biden family is not on the up and up and Joe Biden is not on the up and up," said Grothman.

He also agreed that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., was "kind of embarrassing" when she tried to corner witness Tony Bobulinski to make him specify what kinds of crimes he allegedly witnessed with the Bidens while he was a business associate of Hunter Biden's.

"They will make any statement that comes in their mind as they stick with Joe Biden," Grothman said. "If I were a member of the public, I would be more outraged with what [he] isn't doing at the border and the fact that he's using influence to benefit his family members and perhaps himself as well."

He added that he keeps hoping that some Democrats with integrity will step forward and say that Biden has been out of line and that his activities would be "embarrassing for a garden-variety congressman to do. It's the president of the United States and was the vice president. Let's give this guy the hook."

