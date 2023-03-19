Giuliani to Newsmax: I'd Say 'Go to Hell' on Trump Charges

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, looking back to his days as a U.S. attorney and prosecutor, Sunday on Newsmax had strong words for what he would have done if someone had brought charges to him like the potential legal action former President Donald Trump could be facing.

"I would have told them to go to hell," Giuliani, also a former attorney for Trump," said during Newsmax's special coverage about charges Trump says he expects will be filed against him.

"Way back in the 1980s, I was asked to prosecute a case that I thought was politically inspired, and I told them to go to hell," Giuliani added. "The reality is, this is the worst thing that could happen in the criminal justice system, and it's the usual downfall of a great republic when the prosecution system is turned into a political device. You could. You can look at ancient history and you can see This is the kind of thing that ends a civilization."

Trump said Saturday on his Truth Social page that he expects to be arrested Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office in connection to a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels who claims she had an affair with him. Trump has denied the claims.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating the case, and Giuliani said Sunday that he is one of the "purchased prosecutors" who have been "placed strategically" in the nation's cities by billionaire donor George Soros to destroy the criminal justice system.

"They're the group that dismissed the cases against the rioters," said Giuliani. "They're the group that is presiding over one of the great crime waves in American history and getting Americans killed for no reason, many of them young black Americans, and it's all funded by one man. George Soros, who was also Biden's biggest funder [and one] of the selectors of Kamala Harris, the one who put her on the Democratic ticket."

That makes the United States "no different than East Germany 40 years ago, 30 years ago," he added. "When you can prosecute someone for political purposes, you have become a fascist country."

It is also not a coincidence that the talk of Trump's impending indictment comes as House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has laid out his case over the past two months concerning the Biden family's connections with China, Giuliani added.

"When Comer says 'this is the tip of the iceberg,' when it comes to information coming about the Biden family, he means that, Giuliani added.

"There's plenty more to come," said Giuliani. "It will reveal a family, not the entire family, but a large number of crooks and perverts."

