Huckabee to Newsmax: Dems Should Object to Trump Charges

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee Sunday on Newsmax called on Democrats in office or other positions of power to speak out against the potential "insane" indictment of former President Donald Trump.

"I wish that there were some Democrats other than Alan Dershowitz, I mean some Democrats in office and in power right now, who would just have the temerity to get up and say this is just not what we need to be doing," Huckabee told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

He added that he further wants Democrats to speak out to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and tell him "for God's sake, man. Put your brain on. Take it off the nightstand. When you go to work, take it with you."

Trump Saturday called for protests against an impending indictment, which he said could happen on Tuesday. Bragg's office has been presenting evidence to a grand jury investigating a $130,000 payment that Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, had made to adult film performer Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Daniels said she had an affair with Trump. He has denied the affair happened.

The payment is said to have taken place near the end of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. If the payment was not properly accounted for, it could result in a misdemeanor charge of falsifying business records, but if the false accounting was done to cover up a crime such as a campaign violation, the charges could escalate to a felony.

"This is without precedent," Huckabee said. "I think some of the most important comments that I've heard have come from people who are self-described non-Trump supporters."

He pointed out that Dershowitz is saying that the issue isn't about Trump being charged, but about the "basic fundamentals of what's right, what's wrong, what's constitutional and what isn't."

Further, Bragg "won't put violent criminals in jail," but he'll go after Trump, "risking our country of becoming the equivalent of some third-world banana republic," said Huckabee.

Huckabee further questioned the strength of a potential case, noting that Daniels has "already settled this" and had to pay Trump money because of defamation.

"She signed off affidavits saying she didn't have a relationship with him," said Huckabee. "This is very convoluted…and then Michael Cohen, what a disgrace. The guy has been in prison, at least recently, for lying and committing fraud. This is not exactly what I would call a sterling group of characters that you want to put on your trial to try to go after a former president for something that was a misdemeanor until Alvin Bragg figured out a way to make it a felony."

An indictment will just make Trump stronger than ever, he added.

"I was a Trump supporter before this, but even if I had not been, this would have pushed me over the edge," said Huckabee. " think it's going to push a lot of other fair-minded people over the edge and they'll say if we stand by and are silent and allow this to happen to Donald Trump then who's next?"

He said he also agrees with Trump's comments that the potential indictment is "about every American."

"This is insane," Huckabee said. "I mean, I can't imagine that this goes anywhere. I would like to believe that some judge who actually went to law school would look at this, throw it out on its face, and maybe bring malicious prosecution charges against Alvin Bragg for haven having brought this up."

