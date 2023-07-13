Giuliani to Newsmax: Hunter's Burisma Dealings 'Textbook Bribery Case'

The Hunter Biden case is a "textbook bribery case" with information that was available to the Department of Justice in July 2019, says former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

"This evidence was originally presented and available to the FBI in, I'd say February 2019. There were five or six witnesses documents that showed that [Mykola] Zlochevsky, the head of Burisma, hired Hunter Biden as a flow through of money to Joe Biden so Joe Biden would be able to get his company out of trouble because the Ukrainian government was going to seize his company," Giuliani said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"Zlochevsky built his company when he was a minister in the government, and he awarded himself all the best oil and gas contracts. He took them from other companies and then he came out of government, and he was afraid they were going to seize it from him. In fact, they started seizing it, and when [Barack] Obama made Biden the chief man in Ukraine he went in and bribed him because everybody knew Joe was for sale," Giuliani alleged.

The New York Post earlier this week reported on an email chain that predated President Joe Biden's 2015 trip to Ukraine when a Burisma Holdings executive, Vadym Pozharskyi, revealed the "ultimate purpose" of Hunter Biden's involvement with the company was to shut down "any cases/pursuits against Nikolay in Ukraine," referring to Zlochevsky, who also went by Nikolay.

"My only concern is for us to be on the same page re our final goals," Pozharskyi wrote.

"With this in mind, I would like us to formulate a list of deliverables, including, but not limited to: a concrete course of actions, incl. meetings/communications resulting in high-ranking US officials in Ukraine (US Ambassador) and in US publicly or in private communication/comment expressing their 'positive opinion' and support of Nikolay/Burisma to the highest level of decision makers here in Ukraine: President of Ukraine, president Chief of staff, Prosecutor General, etc.

"The scope of work should also include organization of a visit of a number of widely recognized and influential current and/or former US policy-makers to Ukraine in November aiming to conduct meetings with and bring positive signal/message and support on Nikolay's issue to the Ukrainian top officials above with the ultimate purpose to close down for any cases/pursuits against Nikolay in Ukraine," Pozharskyi continued.

