Trump Associates Not as Fortunate as Hunter Biden

Associates of former President Donald Trump were given probation and jail time for crimes similar to Hunter Biden's alleged misconduct, the Washington Examiner reported.

For example, former Trump campaign chairm Paul Manafort and Manafort’s deputy, Rick Gates, faced criminal charges on the type of tax and lobbying offenses Hunter Biden has been accused of the Examiner reported.

"Manafort and Gates funneled millions of dollars in payments into foreign nominee companies and bank accounts, opened by them and their accomplices in nominee names and in various foreign countries," according to the 2017 indictment of the two men.

IRS and FBI whistleblowers have accused first son Hunter Biden of receiving millions of dollars from business dealings in countries including China and Ukraine and filtered the money through companies run by his associates.

Gary Shapley, a 14-year IRS veteran, testified that Biden avoided paying taxes on his income from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma because he "basically used a nominee organization, Rosemont Seneca Bohai, which a convicted felon was the partner of."

Rosemont Seneca Bohai (RSB) is a company run by Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer. It was designated in Biden's contract with Burisma as the recipient of the money earned from Burisma.

RSB then gave Biden the money — he was earning $83,000 a month -— that was listed as a loan as part of what Shapley said was "a scheme to evade taxes" for 2014.

RSB, however, listed the payments to Biden as expenses, not loans.

Manafort also was accused of spending "millions of dollars on luxury goods and services for himself and his extended family through payments wired from offshore nominee accounts to United States vendors," the Examiner reported.

An anonymous IRS whistleblower accused Biden of similar conduct, saying he had reviewed bank reports that contained "evidence that Hunter Biden was living lavishly through his corporate bank account."

"This is a typical thing that we look for in tax cases — criminal tax cases, I should say," the whistleblower testified, the Examiner reported.

Whereas Manafort and Gates were accused of creating 17 U.S. companies in their financial schemes, Shapley identified 16 companies associated with Biden’s payments.

The Examiner said numerous Trump associates were charged with violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires Americans to register any lobbying work they do for foreign.

Biden did not register as a foreign agent for the work he did for Burisma or any other foreign national for whom he assisted.

President Joe Biden's son was charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon, and he reached an agreement with the Justice Department, according to a letter filed in U.S. district court in Delaware.

As part of the agreement, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

When he was released from prison in May 2020 due to due to concerns about coronavirus exposure, Manafort was serving a seven-year sentence after being was convicted of tax fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy.