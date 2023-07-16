Suffolk County DA to Newsmax: Gilgo Beach Murders Probe Continuing

The investigation is continuing into a string of murders in New York after Long Island architect Rex Heuermann was arrested and charged last week in the deaths of three women and said to be the prime suspect in another woman's death in connection with the long-unsolved Gilgo Beach murders, Suffolk County Prosecutor Raymond Tierney tells Newsmax.

"Our investigation was able to prove or show at least enough for an indictment that this defendant, we can allege that he committed these," Tierney said in an interview with Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on Friday. "There's a lot of other bodies that were found there, and so there's a lot more work to be done."

In all, 11 women were killed. Tierney told Van Susteren that Heuermann, 59, was charged in the deaths of the three women and is the prime suspect in another woman's death as all 4 were found in the same proximity, while others were found at other locations along the beach.

Tierney said that the circumstances of the deaths of the women Heuermann has been charged with killing, as well as "their patterns of life," were "very similar and so the evidence is very similar."

Heuermann, 59, has lived for decades across a bay from where the remains were found, and has been charged in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. He was arrested late Thursday night after a renewed investigation tied him to a truck that a witness reported seeing in 2010, when one of the victims disappeared.

He was arrested after detectives recovered his DNA and matched it to genetic material that was recovered from the bodies, which were found bound up and hidden in underbrush along the beach's highway.

Tierney, who took office in 2022, told Van Susteren that he met with some of the victims' families even before he took office and promised that "we were going to do whatever we could."

"The victims' families were so patient, and diligent in maintaining the memory of their loved ones," he said. "When we were finally able to tell them that we made progress, it was a very emotional conversation for both sides. "

Tierney added that Heuermann was tracked down, after the vehicle was identified, through tracking cellphone activity, and one of the areas of interest was where the suspect had lived and another was where he worked.

"Once we developed that suspect, we were able to then begin following him," he said. "We obtained abandonment samples for DNA and then we were able to get our DNA and make the match."

The investigation was also helped because "once we got that tip, the physical description of the defendant matched the individual in the car," said Tierney. "And then, the defendant was using burner phones, so we were able to utilize our investigation to realize that it was him."

