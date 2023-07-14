×
Police Arrest Suspect in Long Island Serial Killings

a police officer sits at the entrance of a road
A Long Island police officer sits at the entrance to a road where a search was held for human remains along a stretch of road that had led to the discovery of 10 bodies in Wantagh, New York, on Dec. 8, 2011. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 14 July 2023 10:50 AM EDT

Police on Long Island have arrested a suspect in connection with a series of murders that began in 2010, News 12 Long Island reported.

Suffolk County, Nassau County and state police were on the scene Friday morning in Massapequa Park on the south shore of Long Island.

News 12 Long Island, citing multiple unnamed sources, reported that police arrested Rex Heuermann of Massapequa Park in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach murders, which started Dec. 11, 2010, when the first of 10 bodies were found. Gilgo Beach is in the town of Babylon in Suffolk County.

The New York Post, also citing unnamed sources, said the 59-year-old Heuermann is an architect who calls himself a "troubleshooter" who works with New York City’s Department of Buildings. 

Police cordoned off a home identified as Heuermann's First Avenue in Massapequa Park, The New York Times reported, adding that District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney and other law enforcement officials were to hold a 4 p.m. ET news conference.

Fears of a serial killer developed after the body of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, was found along Ocean Parkway. The remains of three other women were found in the following days.

The so-called "Gilgo Four" — Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25 — were found whole, wrapped in burlap about one-tenth of a mile apart from each other on the beach, the Post reported.

All of them worked as escorts using Craigslist, Daily Mail.com reported.

By spring 2011, the number of bodies had climbed to 10 — eight women, an unidentified man and toddler.

One victim, 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert, was found dead in a swamp in nearby Oak Beach in 2011. Her neck had been broken before she was killed and had a puncture hole in it that could have been caused by a drill, according to her family's attorney, Daily Mail.com reported.

Police were searching for Gilbert when they discovered the "Gilgo Four."

Last year, Suffolk County police disclosed information about the murders in the hopes of generating new leads. They released three 911 calls related to the death of Shannan Gilbert, and information on where the "Gilgo Four" victims were from, what tattoos they had, where they met their clients and where they were last seen, News 12 Long Island reported.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


