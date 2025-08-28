Rivera to Newsmax: Minneapolis School Shooting 'Stuff of Nightmares'

The shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis "is the stuff of nightmares," says journalist Geraldo Rivera.

"As the father of five myself, I had a sleepless night last night," Rivera said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"I literally could not fall asleep. But for thinking of those children as they sat in the pews. The first mass of the school year. And they're being killed. They're being picked off by this savage, this beast, this animal. It's just so deeply, deeply troubling to me and frustrating and just worrisome," he added.

A shooter opened fire Wednesday morning during Mass at Annunciation Catholic School, killing two children and injuring 18 other people before dying by suicide, officials said.

The shooting happened at the start of the third day of school.

Of the 18 injured, police said 15 were children. Most of the victims are expected to survive, authorities said.

The shooting was the latest in a long list of attacks targeting students since the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado.

