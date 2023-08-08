Geraldo Rivera to Newsmax: Biden Admin Responsible for Afghan Debacle

Legendary TV host Geraldo Rivera told Newsmax that the Biden administration bore "ultimate responsibility" for the disastrous United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Appearing Tuesday on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Rivera shared deep sympathy with the families of U.S. Marines who died in the 2021 ISIS attack at the Kabul International Airport.

"I was in favor of withdrawal from Afghanistan. I still believe it was the right decision to make. But the execution of it was just so rookie," Rivera stressed. "It was so ill-planned. It was just chaos."

"I think the Biden administration really has the responsibility – the ultimate responsibility – for letting it go in the way that it did," he continued. "It was totally unnecessary."

His comments arrived one day after Gold Star families testified before Congress about their displeasure with the way the withdrawal was handled and the government's subsequent response to their deceased loved ones.

Rivera also noted the neglected Afghan aids to U.S. service members who were left in the country, recalling a story of how he had to ensure one of his friends was safe amid the chaotic exit.

"I am proud to say that my driver, who was 21 years old when I met him on a roadside going into the Khyber Pass – Akbar Shinwari – is now living here. He's here in Cleveland with ... his wife and five children. ... He works for the local NGO refugee agency. His two adult daughters are in college here," Rivers explained. "I am delighted."

