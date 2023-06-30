Geraldo Rivera Leaving Fox News

Longtime broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera announced that he's leaving Fox News after more than 20 years at the network.

Rivera, who'll turn 80 on Tuesday, recorded a video announcing his decision while on his boat and posted the clip to Twitter on Thursday.

"Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow [Friday] Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories," Rivera wrote to accompany the video.

Rivera had co-hosted "The Five," which is a political panel talk show. He alternated with fellow liberals ex-Rep. Harold Ford, D-Tenn., and commentator Jessica Tarlov.

Daily.com reported that Rivera was kicked off "The Five" following a number of on-air disagreements between him and more conservative co-hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld.

"The program and the network are very important to me, to my life, to my family and so forth," Rivera said in an earlier tweet video.

Following Tucker Carlson's firing by the network, Rivera tweeted: "I don't wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt – as I said at the time – Tucker Carlson's perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was 'b******t.'

"Having lost the election President [Donald] Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process."

Gutfeld responded: "You're a class act Geraldo. A real man of the people."

Rivera began working at Fox News as a war correspondent in 2001.

On June 21, Rivera tweeted that "it's official, I'm off @TheFive," and added that it had been "a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn't always easy. For the time being, I'm still Correspondent at Large."

A Fox spokesperson told Dailymail.com: "We reached an amicable conclusion with Geraldo over the past few weeks and look forward to celebrating him tomorrow on Fox & Friends which will be his last appearance on the network."

Rivera first became known nationally in the 1970s when, as a local journalist in New York, he exposed horrific conditions at a Staten Island facility housing developmentally disabled children and adults.

He later hosted a special for the opening of gangster Al Capone's vault, which was empty.

Rivera hosted a syndicated talk show for nearly 11 years and had a nightly talk program on CNBC from 1994 to 2001 before joining Fox.