Ga. State Rep. Steve Sainz to Newsmax: Trump Looks Even Better Next to Biden

Georgia Republican state Rep. Steven Sainz told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump will benefit in the state's Tuesday primary from President Joe Biden's lack of education when it comes to the Peach State.

"As we've seen, President Trump is very successful in Georgia because, in Georgia, the truth sells and President Trump's campaign and team knows that," Sainz said during an appearance on "American Agenda." "Unfortunately, he's running against a guy who's not living under a rock, but still has the mental capacity of staying under a basement, and we've seen that with his latest visit to Georgia when President Biden has stated that folks can't get water in Georgia election lines."

"As we know, Georgia has addressed that," he continued. "Our Legislature worked hard to make sure that the ballot is fair and transparent and everyone can get water because poll workers can give it but we can't have candidates selling things in an election line … We're looking forward to a strong turnout tomorrow for statewide races all across the state of Georgia, and we're looking forward to making sure that the president who's delivered for Georgia and delivered across this nation – President Trump – gets reelected in November."

The bill Sainz referenced, SB 202, prohibits the act of providing food or water within 150 feet of an election polling place or within 25 feet of a voter standing in line. Proponents of the measure say it prevents vote solicitation and influencing of voters, while opponents say the Georgia law is an intentional ploy to suppress Black votes, since African American communities often wait in longer lines to vote.

Sainz said he's "just glad my constituents are more educated than the president of the United States," because they know that the law "not only expanded the Georgia electorate but ensured that every poll worker was able to ensure that water was delivered."

"Back in my area, in rural south Georgia, that's not a need," he said. "We don't have long election lines because we deliver a fair and efficient election. However, in places like Fulton County, where their government is just different, is the nice thing to say, there are longer election lines, and we made sure, as a Georgia Legislature, to address that disparity. Election poll workers can go give water and individuals can come prepared and have items available to them."

"As a candidate myself, I wouldn't be within 150 feet of a precinct because we know that that is the time for the voter to contemplate and not be pressured by any outside sources on the election," he continued. "So, it's unfortunate that President Biden hasn't educated himself on a bill that passed, not this year, but several years ago, that has expounded our party and our state electorate, and I think that's why Georgia voters are going to President Trump like never before. We're getting more Hispanic, African-American voters towards the President Trump team because we know that the truth sells in Georgia and Biden is not delivering on that or anything else for Georgia livelihoods."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com