Tags: georgia | rick allen | raphael warnock | democrats | gop

Rep. Rick Allen to Newsmax: Warnock Spent $150M on Campaign

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Wednesday, 07 December 2022 05:41 PM EST

Georgia Republican Rep. Rick Allen told Newsmax on Wednesday that incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock spent $150 million on his midterm campaign.

"Well, you have to remember," Allen tells "The Chris Salcedo Show" regarding why Republicans didn't clinch the Georgia Senate seat, "Senator Warnock spent over $150 million to retain that seat, and he was an incumbent."

"That's a large price to pay for an incumbent. And frankly, if he couldn't raise that money, he couldn't win a city council seat. But obviously, you know television moves numbers; it was a close race," the representative said.

According to OpenSecrets, for the 2022 Georgia Senate race, Warnock raised $150,526,335 and spent $126,232,942. Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent, raised $58,305,009 and spent $48,455,356.

Despite Walker's loss, Allen adds that Georgia Republicans "picked up a congressional seat that we had previously lost ... So we're we're one better than we were going forward. But yeah, this Senate thing hurts."

