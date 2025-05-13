Romania's Simion to Newsmax: Running on 'Romania First'

George Simion, who recently won the first round of voting in his bid to be Romania's next president, told Newsmax on Tuesday he's running on "Romania first."

When asked on "Finnerty" if President Donald Trump is popular in his country, Simion replied, "Donald Trump is the most popular foreign politician in Romania.

"He has the biggest approval rates from all countries. This is why I am running on 'Romania first' ticket, and I created alongside with other European leaders the 'MAGA' movement, which is starting to happen."

According to Romanian-Insider, Simion, running under the Union of Romanians and alongside Calin Georgescu, dominated the first round of the presidential elections on May 4, securing 61% of votes and carrying 36 counties.

