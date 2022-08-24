Langworthy Edges 'Mad as Hell Carl' in NY's Most Republican District

In a photo finish in the most Republican U.S. House district in New York, State Republican Chair Nick Langworthy eked out nomination Tuesday over the outspoken and ever-controversial real estate magnate Carl Paladino.

Langworthy is now considered a cinch in the fall to win the redrawn 23rd District (Erie County).

With near-final results in, Langworthy held a 51% to 49% lead over Paladino in the new 23rd. Both jumped into the race earlier this year, following the surprise retirement of Republican Rep. Chris Jacob.

Paladino, the 2010 Republican gubernatorial nominee, spent an estimated $1 million of his own wealth on the campaign, compared to only $350,000 raised by Langworthy. But Langworthy's supporter raised roughly $1 million for a SuperPAC that slammed Paladino.

There was a lot to criticize. An early leader of the anti-tax Tea Party movement, Paladino said in 2016 he believed President Barack Obama was a secret Muslim and later said he wished First Lady Michelle Obama would be "let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla." Last year, he told a radio interviewer "we need somebody inspirational" like Adolf Hitler, who "aroused" and "hypnotized" crowds. He later apologized for the remarks.

Most recently, Paladino said Attorney General Merrick Garland "ought to be executed" for ordering the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's home.

Although Paladino was state co-chairman of Trump's 2016 campaign, Langworthy also proclaimed himself a Trump supporter and the former president never intervened in their contest.

