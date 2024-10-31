George Logan to Newsmax: Voters 'Have Had Enough' of Dems

George Logan, a Republican candidate for Congress in Connecticut, told Newsmax on Thursday that voters in the state "have had enough" of Democrats and are looking to elect alternatives in the typically deep blue state.

Logan told "Newsline" during an interview on Thursday, "This is really a campaign about whether you want more of the same, or whether we want a new voice in Washington or a new voice in the White House."

He added, "Right now, folks have had enough," noting that "the affordability issue is No. 1 here in Connecticut," while voters are also concerned about the opiod epidemic and the border.

"And folks have had enough illegal guns. Over 500,000 illegal guns entering the United States every year," Logan said. "That has to change."

He said his opponent, Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes, "and the Biden-Harris administration — they have already had their chance to fix this. They've had their chance to make things better and they failed. They have not delivered."

Logan said, "This is a time for hope. This is a time for us to make a change, move our country in the right direction.

"And I want to get down to Washington and be part of the solution and really make sure that the issues and the values that we hold dear to us in terms of our families, in terms of our our veterans, in terms of focusing on those things that are important to the people of the district."

He went on to accuse Hayes of putting "her party over the people of our district," saying, "that needs to change" and that the upcoming election is "an opportunity to do that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com