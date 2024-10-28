Conn. House Race Looks Like Squeaker Again

Two years after Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes eked out her reelection over Republican George Logan by less than 1%, their rematch in Connecticut’s 5th District shows every sign of going down to the wire.

A new Emerson College Poll showed Hayes with a 49%-46% edge over Logan, a former state senator.

Even more surprising were Emerson’s results from the 5th District in the presidential race: Kamala Harris holds a microscopic 48%-47% lead over Donald Trump.

The results of the presidential poll are particularly stunning since Joe Biden beat Trump in the 5th by 11 percentage points in 2020.

Recently, Hayes and Logan clashed in a stormy televised debate.

Hayes hit hard on legislation to codify Roe v. Wade, which the Supreme Court overturned in its 2022 Dobbs decision, returning the abortion issue to the state.

Logan, characterizing himself as pro-choice, nonetheless said he opposed both codifying Roe v. Wade and a national abortion ban.

Connecticut has not had a Republican U.S. representative since 2009.

