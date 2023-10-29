George Birnbaum to Newsmax: Israel Will End Hamas

Israel will bring about the end of Hamas, but it remains to be seen how long that will take, George Birnbaum, a former chief of staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The Israeli defense forces are doing exactly what the prime minister and the military leadership laid out, which is a complete denial action of Hamas within Gaza, but done in a methodical way that does its best to both protect the lives of civilians in Gaza, but also the soldiers that are going in as well," Birnbaum said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

Netanyahu, who has described the war as the battle of good versus evil, is "laser-focused" on the mission at hand, as are the Israeli military's leaders, said Birnbaum.

"Israel has one of the best-trained armies in the world," he said. "You know what the prime minister said about good and evil? We're seeing that around the world. I mean, what happened in Ukraine is also a fight of good versus evil, freedom versus totalitarianism."

Birnbaum added that when one listens to the leader of Hamas, "who sits in his penthouse in Doha, Qatar, whose net worth is estimated in the billions, and he said What we need are the blood of children and women and the elderly in Gaza to awaken a revolution, I mean, who in their right mind wants to spill the blood of women and children?"

But that is what Hamas stands for, said Birnbaum.

"This is a fight of good versus evil and the good will prevail," he added. "We know who our friends are. We know who our friends are not. And we will continue to do what needs to be done in order to eliminate this evil from the face of the earth."

Meanwhile, Turkey's pro-Palestinian support is marking a "total failure of diplomacy" from the United States and Europe, said Birnbaum.

"The fact that a member of NATO would side with Hamas terrorists versus a democracy with which they have had fantastic relations in the past is quite appalling," said Birnbaum. "It is a complete, utter failure of diplomacy."

