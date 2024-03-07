×
Tags: gaza | port | joe biden | state of the union | israel | war | hamas

Sen. James Lankford to Newsmax: Biden Shouldn't Undercut Israel on Gaza Port

Thursday, 07 March 2024 01:59 PM EST

Gaza is facing a humanitarian crisis, but President Joe Biden, with his plans for a temporary port to bring in aid, ​​is risking undercutting Israel, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Let me make it really clear that Israel is our ally and we should be doing everything we can to be able to walk alongside our allies trying to be able to prevent future acts of terrorism coming at them," Lankford told "Newsline."

"We can't lose track of the fact that, on Oct. 7, Israel was ruthlessly attacked by Hamas. The only reason that Israel is engaging in this war in Gaza right now is to be able to stop terrorism from coming at them and stop the slaughter of Israelis that are there."

Biden plans to announce the project during his State of the Union address Thursday night. The project calls for the U.S. military to establish a temporary port on the Gaza coast to increase the flow of humanitarian aid, according to administration officials.

"I understand there's a humanitarian crisis," Lankford said. "We want to protect all civilian life, but I don't want our president to be able to go around Israel and to be able to say we're doing something in opposition to what Israel is interested in, or to be able to do, something in such a way that undercuts what Israel is trying to be able to accomplish there to be able to bring peace to the region."

Lankford admitted he does need to examine the rest of the details on the plan, but he hopes that other countries in the region, such as Saudi Arabia or Qatar, will be the ones taking the "lead."

"They need to be the ones taking the lead there in some of the humanitarian efforts in Gaza and then also pushing the people there to not carry out acts of terrorism against Israel," Lankford said.

The senator also discussed Arizona independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's decision against running for reelection, saying the choice now stands between Republican Kari Lake and the "very far-left" Democrat candidate Ruben Gallego.

"The people of Arizona will have to determine if they're going to take a very hard to move to the left in Arizona, or if they're going to look for somebody that's going to try to be able to solve the border and solve the economic issues to be able to bring more stability," Lankford said.

The senator also discussed the upcoming race for party leader after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced he will be leaving his leadership post.

Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, have announced their candidacies to lead the Senate GOP.

The contest has already started with talking among conference members, Lankford said, but the voting will be held this fall when the newly elected members of the Senate will be able to join in.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 07 March 2024 01:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

