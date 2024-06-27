Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Europe's Migrant Problems Warning for US

Europe is becoming more conservative on the issue of unchecked migration, with the dire consequences serving as a warning for the United States, former Trump administration chief of staff of the National Security Council Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Thursday.

In an interview on "National Report," the former Trump administration official said the chaos overseas "could be the United States in the future."

"We first have to stipulate … that out-of-control immigration, allowing large numbers of unvetted dangerous immigrants into Europe, is destroying Europe," Fleitz said.

"I'd like to think that what we're seeing from these European leaders is a stepping back," he continued. "But at the same time that German officials are saying this, they're also making it easier for these unvetted illegal aliens to stay in their country."

There's a lesson to be learned by the United States, he said.

"We see all this violence by radical Islamists attacking people in France and in Germany and in Sweden," he said, adding he doesn't "believe it yet" that those countries are taking enough actions to end the influx.

"There are too many other efforts to not take action against this problem in countries like Germany," he said.

