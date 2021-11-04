Rep. Fred Keller to Newsmax: Lawmakers Using Oversight Act to Fight Shot Mandates

GOP lawmakers are pushing back against the latest COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees at companies with 100 or more employees and plan to use the Congressional Review Act to fight the rule, Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., the ranking member on the House Workforce Protections subcommittee, said on Newsmax.

"The people's House and the Senate are saying to the executive branch, 'What you're doing is overreaching,'" Keller told Thursday's "National Report." "It should not be happening.

"The American people don't want the government telling them or their employer what they have to do to have a job."

Government rules taking effect Thursday through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will require tens of millions of people to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or get tested weekly for the virus. Companies that do not comply with the order can face fines of up to $14,000 per violation, according to OSHA.

President Joe Biden previewed the new requirements in September. It is not clear how many employees have not gotten their shots.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announced during a press conference Wednesday he and other lawmakers will use the Congressional Review Act, ​​an oversight tool that allows Congress to overturn rules that are issued by federal agencies, and Keller said he is invoking the act on the House side.

"We're hopeful that we can get support from Democrats, but we already have support in the House," Keller said.

Keller also commented on the results of this week's elections, where Republicans took key wins in several states, including traditionally blue Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin came away with the victory for governor.

Biden, when asked if he felt responsible for his party's losses because his funding bill has not passed, said Wednesday the bill should have passed before Election Day. He also said he is not sure he could have swayed supporters of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

"We need to stop labeling people," Keller said. "The voters showed up to explain to the president and the Democrats that they don't want this kind of control. They don't want to continue to put this kind of spending and debt on our future generations.

"They want to tell their government what's important to them and not have their government trying to impose the radical left's values on them."

Keller added, people should be as concerned with what remains in the proposed spending bill to fund Biden's agenda, as changes are not being made to remove programs, but instead, how long they will be funded.

The discussions on the bill should also be done publicly, with all lawmakers involved, rather than in private and behind closed doors, Keller said.

