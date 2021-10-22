Arizona AG Seeks Immediate Halt to Biden COVID Vaccine Mandates

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked a federal judge on Friday to immediately prohibit the Biden administration from enforcing its mandate that federal employees and contractors obtain a coronavirus vaccination as a condition of continuing employment.

The request for the temporary restraining order amends Brnovich's lawsuit filed last month. He sued the federal government to permanently block the order requiring vaccination. President Joe Biden also instructed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to devise similar rules for large employers, which Brnovich's lawsuit also targeted.

''Once a vaccine has been administered, it can never be undone,'' Brnovich said in a release quoted by azfamily.com. ''The COVID-19 vaccine mandate is one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of powers by any administration in our country's history.''

Brnovich, a Republican who has declared his intention to seek the Senate seat of Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat, was the first to sue Biden and his administration over the requirements.

Biden's Sept. 9 executive order demands all federal employees and contractors be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22, unless granted an exemption because of a medical condition, disability or sincerely held religious belief.

The amended court filing comes a day after Biden, in a televised town hall setting, scorned those who have resisted being vaccinated, saying their freedom and fundamental rights were being violated.

''Two things that concern me,'' he said Thursday night at a CNN town hall. ''One, are those who just try to make this a political issue: freedom. 'I have the freedom to kill you with my COVID. Come on.'''