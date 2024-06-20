Fleitz to Newsmax: 'World Order Breaking Down' Under Biden

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz and foreign policy analyst Walid Phares told Newsmax on Thursday that the newly forged alliance between Russia and North Korea shows that the world order is unraveling under President Joe Biden.

"Let me tell you how bad this is," Fleitz said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "In 2022, the first Security Council resolution on North Korea since 1983 was vetoed by Russia and China.

"In March, Russia vetoed a resolution on North Korea to enforce sanctions that had been in place and voted on annually for 14 years. And now we have this defensive alliance between Russia and North Korea."

"North Korea is giving all kinds of ammunition to the war in Ukraine. Russia's probably giving North Korea technology for satellites," he continued.

"What this means is we are seeing the world order breaking down because of Joe Biden's incompetence, because of his weak leadership. Our enemies are taking advantage of this."

"It's a very significant development. Basically, North Korea is no longer isolated. The sanctions are being weakened against it, and I think it's very dangerous," Fleitz said.

Phares agreed that "everything is terrible" and said U.S. foreign policy is "going down" because of decisions the Biden administration has made regarding Iran.

"When you send billions of dollars — in this case to Tehran — what do you think they're going to be able to do with it: Reform their economy? No, they're going to fund these militias," he said.

"And these militias are firing ballistic missiles that they bought and drones against international waters and then paralyze, suffocate our world economy. And we can feel it here. I mean, I don't understand how the administration doesn't understand what they are doing with their foreign policy in general and Iran policy in particular."

When asked why Americans should care about foreign adversaries thousands of miles away, Phares said that the bilateral cooperation between Russia and North Korea is concerning because of the threat to certain U.S. states and territories.

"It affects us first, directly, when we know now that three powers that have long-range ballistic missiles are in control of the Eastern Seaboard of Asia on the Pacific," he said. "And I know average people say, What is that? You look at the map; all our territories now in Alaska, in Canada, and in the western United States are under threat.

"But more important is the game on the energy. I mean, these guys are actually getting the energy from Iran, getting the oil from elsewhere, and are competing with us, are competing even in building the weapons.

"I know we have the best weapons in the world, but it looks like the administration is not even willing to use them on the smallest threat. That's the Houthis."

