Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Sanctioning IDF Battalion 'Outrageous'

The idea that the United States is considering sanctions against a battalion of the Israel Defense Forces over claims of human rights violations is "outrageous" Fred Fleitz, a National Security Council chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The idea that we would be sanctioning Israeli soldiers while they are at war with a terrorist organization is just outrageous, but it's par for the course for this incompetent president," Fleitz, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" with retired U.S. Air Force Col. Rob Maness, commented.

Axios reported Saturday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce sanctions within days against the IDF's "Netzah Yehuda" battalion for alleged human rights violations in the occupied West Bank.

The State Department started investigating the battalion in late 2022 after several allegations that its soldiers had been involved in acts of violence against Palestinians, including the death of 80-year-old Palestinian-American Omar Assad, the Israeli news service Haaretz reported at the time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out against the sanctions, posting that "at a time when our soldiers are fighting the monsters of terror, the intention to impose a sanction on a unit in the IDF is the height of absurdity and a moral low end."

Fleitz said Sunday that the relationship between Netanyahu and Biden has been breaking down since last year, and now, the president is in "real trouble with his progressive supporters and younger supporters over this war."

Meanwhile, Maness said the demands from the Biden administration over civilian deaths taking place in the war between Hamas and Israel are "just more political rhetoric."

Israel needs to finish defeating Hamas, said Maness, adding that the IDF is "some of the best in the world in modern history at trying to prevent civilian casualties," and that the "narrative that continues out there that there is some kind of nefarious operation going on to intentionally kill civilians, in my opinion, is just politics as usual."

Maness also commented on the Ukraine aid package passed in the House Saturday, noting that it is a "political problem" for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"More Republicans voted against it than voted for it, and that's going to be a long-term indicator that the American people just do not support this type of aid going to Ukraine anymore," he said. "We want them to get to the table and find a diplomatic solution before it's too late and the Russians are marching through Kyiv."

However, Fleitz said the vote for Ukraine aid was necessary because "if we don't provide this aid, Ukraine's going to lose."

But still, Johnson pushed through the aid not so much to make sure Ukraine can defeat Russia, but "so it won't lose this year," said Fleitz, adding that he is waiting for a "real president," Donald Trump, to take office in 2025 so the war can be resolved.

"Joe Biden doesn't have the leadership to do that," said Fleitz. "Let's get Ukraine through 2024 and Trump will end the war when he enters the office next January."

