Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Biden Admin 'Meddling' in Israeli Politics

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz, in an interview with Newsmax on Friday, expressed concern over interference by the U.S. government in Israeli politics amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

"It is incredible that leaders of the U.S. government would be meddling in Israeli politics and the politics of one of our closest allies, especially when that ally is at war," Fleitz said. "It's appalling, and Netanyahu is now running away from this because major Jewish groups and his supporters are against him."

While appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," Fleitz highlighted his concerns about the Biden administration's actions, stating, "The Biden administration did something that might even be worse."

He criticized the U.S. intelligence community's annual threat hearing on Monday, which addressed global threats to the United States. Fleitz claimed that during the hearing, officials discussed the internal affairs of the Netanyahu government and speculated about the potential for mass protests to drive Netanyahu from office.

"I'm sorry, but Israel is not a threat to the United States. Why was it even in this report?" Fleitz questioned. "Well, that's because the Biden administration was using the intelligence community as a proxy to attack Israel. It's appalling. It was the politicization of intelligence, and it just makes the credibility of our intelligence agencies, given what's happened during the Trump administration, look even worse."

Fleitz's remarks come amidst heightened tensions between the Biden administration and the Israeli government.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, calling for new elections during a speech on the Senate floor addressing the Israel-Hamas war.

"As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me: The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7. The world has changed radically since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past," Schumer stated.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com