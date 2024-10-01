Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Israel 'Cannot Tolerate' Iran Attack

Fred Fleitz, former chief of staff to the U.S. National Security Council, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Iran's missile attack against Israel following the county's attacks on Hezbollah forces in Lebanon "requires a very robust Israeli response."

Iran launched a salvo of missiles against Israel on Tuesday. Israeli and American officials report that Iran fired almost 200 missiles but no casualties have been reported.

Fleitz said on "Newsline" that the attack Iran launched against Israel on Tuesday is "very troubling."

He added, "We can't underestimate the seriousness of this," noting that Israel's "missile defense shields are never perfect."

Fleitz also criticized "people saying the Iron Dome is not working," claiming they "don't know what they're talking about."

He said Iran is firing "ballistic missiles, which means the Arrow-2 and Arrow-3, which are designed to hit long-range missiles. Those are the systems being used. They're not perfect."

Fleitz noted that U.S. intelligence has uncovered "that Iran is developing more advanced missiles that are maneuverable in flight and are designed to evade missile defenses."

He said, "We don't know how many of them Iran has or how accurate they are, but the lesson we should have learned here is that this requires a very robust Israeli response," noting that "obviously, Israel can't tolerate an attack like this, even if there is little damage, because the potential of serious damage is growing as Iran's missile program grows."

