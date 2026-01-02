Fleitz to Newsmax: Every European Leader Should Speak Out Against Iran

European leaders are failing a basic moral test by remaining largely silent as Iran's government cracks down violently on its own people amid a collapsing economy, former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz told Newsmax.

Speaking on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," the former national security official said the lack of outspoken condemnation from Europe is both striking and dangerous at a moment when Iranian protesters are risking their lives in the streets.

"We haven't heard anything from European leaders," Fleitz said. "Every European leader should speak out against this.

"Every leader from every free state should be saying they're standing with the Iranian people."

Fleitz argued that silence only benefits Tehran's rulers, who are trying to suppress protests by force and information control.

According to him, the Iranian government is shooting demonstrators and aggressively blocking news about the unrest from spreading inside the country.

"They don't support this government that's shooting at their own people because their economy has collapsed," Fleitz said, referring to the Iranian public.

"But if we're talking about how to help the Iranian people now, we need to step up."

A major part of that effort, Fleitz said, must involve restoring and expanding international broadcasting aimed at Iran.

He specifically called for stronger messaging from outlets such as Voice of America Persian, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Persian service, and BBC Persian.

"These outlets have to do a better job of getting the message into Iran on what's really going on," Fleitz said.

He noted that despite Iran's attempts to censor the internet and jam broadcasts, there are still effective ways to reach the population, including online platforms and shortwave radio.

He said the real issue is not technological capability, but the lack of political will.

Fleitz criticized cuts to VOA Persian programming, saying those reductions have weakened the ability of the United States and its allies to counter Iranian state propaganda at a critical moment.

"The problem is that we've cut back VOA Persian," he said. "That has to be reversed."

Fleitz called for an immediate shift in strategy, including a nonstop broadcast presence aimed directly at Iranian audiences.

"There should be a 24/7 VOA Persian broadcast immediately into Iran," he said, "sending the message."

He warned that Tehran's leaders understand exactly why controlling information matters. If Iranians learn that protesters are being shot, Fleitz said, unrest could rapidly expand.

"They're guarding that information because they know if that gets around, the protests will snowball," he said.

President Donald Trump early Friday wrote on Truth Social that if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, "which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue.

"We are locked and loaded and ready to go."

Iran has faced nearly a week of protests initially fueled by economic anger after the rial plunged to new lows.

At least seven people have been killed in violence linked to the unrest, according to The Associated Press.

Iranian state media has described some gatherings as riots and has accused foreign powers of stirring unrest.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com