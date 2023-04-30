Fleitz to Newsmax: Why Isn't Biden Worried About China?

President Joe Biden declared during a press conference last week that he's "not concerned about China," leading Fred Fleitz, a former National Security Council chief of staff told Newsmax Sunday, proving yet another sign that Biden "just doesn't know what he's doing as president."

"We just heard from the FBI director last week that he sees an unparalleled increase in cyber threats to the U.S., Fleitz, the vice chairman of the America First Policy Institute Center for American Security, commented to Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We have fentanyl, secret Chinese police stations. China swooping into the Middle East to make deals at our expense with the Saudis. If Joe Biden is not worried about China, what is he worried about?"

Biden's remark came last week when he was asked about the United States' efforts on domestic manufacturing with the passage last year of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, reports The New York Post.

“My desire to increase US manufacturing and jobs in America is not about China,” Biden said at his Rose Garden press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. “I’m not concerned about China.”

Fleitz, though, said that China is an "existential threat to our security and freedom," but Biden believes the real threat is from climate change.

"This has led our adversaries to simply laugh at him," said Fleitz. "They don't take this seriously. They're not interested in his green initiatives."

He pointed out that China's ambassador to the United States was not able to get a meeting with Biden or his administration leaders, and then six months later, he returned to China and became the new foreign minister.

Meanwhile, Fleitz said he's "very worried" that China could be looking at the possibility of striking Taiwan before Biden leaves office, because "they may never see a president this weak and unaware of his surroundings."

When something happens on the global stage, he added, "Biden looks like a deer in the headlights. He doesn't have an answer. That's why we almost never see press conferences with him. This is the first press conference we've seen him give where he talked about national security issues and look what he said. He says he's not worried about China."

Fleitz further discussed the presence of Chinese police stations in places like New York City, and called that an "unprecedented violation of China's diplomatic relationship with the United States."

"Can you imagine what would happen if the United States put FBI offices throughout China to try to intimidate American citizens and these police stations were also launching cyber attacks on Chinese citizens?" he added. What really makes this more appalling is that this came out on the news last September, and it's pretty clear the Biden administration knew about this for months. This didn't just happen."

The reason the action is being taken now, he said, is because of Republicans in the House of Representatives having hearings on the Chinese threat.

"They're raising the awareness of the American people and they forced Joe Biden to act on something that his administration has known about for quite a while," said Fleitz.

He also on Sunday said American leadership is needed when it comes to the crisis in Sudan.

"This may have happened whether Biden was president or not, but the issue here is we need American leadership to weigh in with all the international parties who were supporting the two warring military factions," said Fleitz. "There's a very fragile ceasefire in Sudan right now. But I don't think the situation is going to be resolved unless we have some strong leadership on the world stage."

