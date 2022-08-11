Rev. Graham to Newsmax: US in Trouble After Trump Search, Proposed IRS Growth

The Rev. Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, told Newsmax on Thursday that the United States is entering a ''very frightening'' time after recent events and needs to find God again.

Graham, son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, pointed out to ''Eric Bolling The Balance'' the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and a proposal by congressional Democrats to double the IRS' staff.

He said that the FBI and Department of Justice leaders were to blame for the search of Trump's Palm Beach home on Monday, emphasizing that ''there's a lot of good people in the FBI and Department of Justice.''

Graham then turned to Democratic proposals to expand the IRS, sharing his organization's experience with the agency under the administration of then-President Barack Obama.

''During the Obama administration, because I was not supportive of their policies, we got audited at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association ... the next day Samaritan's Purse was notified, and we were audited,'' Graham said.

''They will use the IRS to go after people that don't support their agenda,'' he continued. ''And I think you see when they're going to be armed and things like this. This is very frightening — and we're really going to turn into what we saw in communist countries.''

Graham's solution to solve the current moment is for Americans to stop celebrating ''sins' such as abortion and same-sex marriage and turn back to God in order to not be under His judgment.

''If we're willing to repent and turn from our sins and put our faith in Christ, God will forgive our sins,'' he proclaimed. ''But we as a nation are in trouble, and we're getting probably what we deserve.''

