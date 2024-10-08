Franklin Graham to Newsmax: We're Standing by for Milton

Amid, most prominently, the devastation left by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina and eastern Kentucky, Rev. Franklin Graham, whose organization Samaritan's Purse has been assisting with aid, told Newsmax on Tuesday they're standing by for Hurricane Milton.

Speaking to "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Graham said, "We are in Albany, Georgia, with three units ready to respond as soon as the storm passes and the roads clear. But I just want to encourage people to pray. Pray for these people that are going to be in the storm's path. This is a major storm. And there's going to be damage, and there may be loss of life. So I encourage people to pray."

The reverend went on to add that "here in the mountains, we're hard at work." Graham said his organization is utilizing helicopters to assist in aid efforts. Today, he noted, helicopters made "13 flights."

Speaking on the resources being doled out Graham added that "We have over 2,500 generators that we've purchased. We have trucked one of these big fuel tankers, and we've been taking barrels of fuel, loading them in helicopters and flying the generators and the fuel to these rural areas so that the local fire station or the local church can – can function. And then we have Starlinks that we've been taking out, helping set those up so that they have communications.

"We're going to have problems here in the mountains for some time, Greta. But people are coming back."

