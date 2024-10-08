WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: franklin graham | hurricanes | milton | helene | north carolina | samaritans purse | aid

Franklin Graham to Newsmax: We're Standing by for Milton

By    |   Tuesday, 08 October 2024 09:22 PM EDT

Amid, most prominently, the devastation left by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina and eastern Kentucky, Rev. Franklin Graham, whose organization Samaritan's Purse has been assisting with aid, told Newsmax on Tuesday they're standing by for Hurricane Milton.

Speaking to "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Graham said, "We are in Albany, Georgia, with three units ready to respond as soon as the storm passes and the roads clear. But I just want to encourage people to pray. Pray for these people that are going to be in the storm's path. This is a major storm. And there's going to be damage, and there may be loss of life. So I encourage people to pray."

The reverend went on to add that "here in the mountains, we're hard at work." Graham said his organization is utilizing helicopters to assist in aid efforts. Today, he noted, helicopters made "13 flights."

Speaking on the resources being doled out Graham added that "We have over 2,500 generators that we've purchased. We have trucked one of these big fuel tankers, and we've been taking barrels of fuel, loading them in helicopters and flying the generators and the fuel to these rural areas so that the local fire station or the local church can – can function. And then we have Starlinks that we've been taking out, helping set those up so that they have communications.

"We're going to have problems here in the mountains for some time, Greta. But people are coming back."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Amid, most prominently, the devastation left by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina and eastern Kentucky, Rev. Franklin Graham, whose organization Samaritan's Purse has been assisting with aid, told Newsmax on Tuesday they're standing by for Hurricane Milton.
franklin graham, hurricanes, milton, helene, north carolina, samaritans purse, aid
300
2024-22-08
Tuesday, 08 October 2024 09:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved