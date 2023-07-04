Frank Siller to Newsmax: Heroes 'Not Forgotten' With 'Tunnel to Towers'

Providing American heroes and their families a mortgage-free home is the least Americans can do, Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller told Newsmax on Independence Day.

"We want to make sure that what they did is not forgotten," Siller told Tuesday's "American Agenda."

"There's a tremendous, tremendous need, and whenever we find one, there's at least one or two that replaces it on the list," Siller added, noting the organization seeks pledges of $11 a month to help provide mortgage-free homes to disabled American veterans, first responders, and their families.

"We have a list — a tremendous list, that's all I can tell you, a tremendous list — and I'd like to do it as quickly as possible."

Some of the recipients receive a new home mortgage-free and some have renovations made on existing homes and their mortgages paid off, according to Siller.

"We're proud of the work that we're doing, for sure," he said. "You know the reason why we do so many on holidays like this is to make sure America knows that there's such a big price that's being paid for our freedoms that we have here in this, the greatest country that ever existed."

The recipients or their families "sacrificed it all for us," he continued.

"At Tunnels toTowers foundation, we made a promise, that when you go and serve your country or your community and you give your life or you die in the line of duty, or you give your body for your country, we're going to make sure that we deliver you a mortgage-free home."

It is a gift you never want to receive, Siller noted.

"You don't want to qualify for one of these homes, that I can tell you," he said. "You have to be what we call catastrophically injured.

"It isn't good."

"Most of them are amputees, double, triple amputees or if you're paralyzed or paraplegic, quadriplegic and therefore you qualify for one of these mortgage-free smart homes."

The calls to tell the families or the heroes tend to be "beautiful" or gut-wrenching, he concluded.

"When we call them and say we're going to do it, it's so joyous," he said. It's just such a beautiful conversation that we have.

"And then, of course, you know that we pay off the mortgages for gold star widows and former first responder widows whose husbands or loved ones died in the line of duty and leave young families behind. Those phone calls are very difficult, because you know, they just in many cases, they just lost their loved one.

"But we let them know they're not forgotten, and we're going to take care of their family."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!