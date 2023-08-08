×
Tags: francis suarez | polls | gop | jan. 6 | 2020 election | donald trump | prosecution

Mayor Suarez to Newsmax: Trump Consistent in 2020 Beliefs

By    |   Tuesday, 08 August 2023 10:41 PM EDT

Miami Mayor and Republican presidential candidate Francis Suarez told Newsmax on Tuesday that the consistency in former President Donald Trump's beliefs about events pertaining to Jan. 6 and the 2020 election may present a problem for the prosecution.

When asked by "Eric Bolling The Balance," if Trump has been persecuted or prosecuted, Suarez responds, "Oh, I think there's no doubt that" he's "being persecuted and not prosecuted."

"When you look at the last indictment," Suarez adds, "you know, you could say whatever you want to say about the former president, but he's been very consistent about his feeling that the election was stolen, and the indictment is about what he knew. Right? What they can prove — that he knew, and he was being advised by people that he listened to, and he felt, you know, a compelling sense that the election was stolen. He has never deviated from that. So, I think the prosecution's gonna have an issue with that."

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, a spokesperson from Suarez's team said they were confident he would be eligible for the debate stage. While it's unclear if they were referring to the August or September debates, as meta-polling group FiveThirtyEight measures it, Suarez on Tuesday is polling at .1%, which does not qualify him for either debate.

