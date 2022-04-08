Florida Lt. Gov. Nuñez: Parents May Decide Against Visiting Disney Resorts

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez told Newsmax on Friday that because Disney recently came out against the state's new law opposing grooming by talking to young schoolchildren about sexuality without notifying their parents may cause many state residents to reconsider visiting its theme parks and other attractions.

''It's a sad state of affairs when you see a company like Disney take positions that are so antithetical to what they were founded on, when you see a company want to misrepresent, purposefully misrepresent a very commonsense, family-oriented, values-based bill,'' Nuñez, a Republican, said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance."

''It is something [about which] I think they should really take a long, hard look at themselves. Is this our corporate values moving forward, and if the answer is yes, there are a lot of Floridians that are going to be making decisions contrary to visiting Disney, engaging in all the different entertainment options that they have.''

Nuñez said it is ''a moment'' when Disney has to decide what it wants to be, and what it wants to stand for..

The law, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 28, requires districts to adopt procedures to notify parents involving discussions of the child's ''mental, emotional, or physical well-being, and prohibits classroom instruction or discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels.

It also prohibits school staff from telling students to withhold information from their parents, according to the legislation.

''Parents' rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children,'' DeSantis said when signing the bill into law March 28.

''Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old,'' he said.

Disney put out a statement the same day criticizing the new law.

''Florida's HB 1557 ... should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,'' the statement from the company said. ''Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.

''We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.''

Nuñez said that the new law exhibits common sense and cuts across all political and economic divides in the nation by asserting the rights of parents to decide what is appropriate for their children to learn in school, and at what point in their development.

''When you look at the data, when you see the polling, everybody agrees common sense needs to be permeating in our culture,'' she said. ''When you see the vast majority of Americans, and in particular, the vast majority of Democrats, are in opposition to teaching, or rather indoctrinating our children. You have to take a stand. You have to believe in principles.''

