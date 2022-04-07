Protesters Gather Outside Disney HQ Over Leftward Shift, LGBT Agenda

A swath of protesters chanted "boycott Disney" outside the studio's corporate headquarters on Wednesday in opposition to its recent embrace of left-wing political causes, specifically on LGBT issues.

The demonstration in Burbank, California, was organized by Hold the Line, an evangelical Christian group started by pastor and former political candidate Sean Feucht, Breitbart reported.

During the protest, a woman identifying herself as a conservative Disneyland employee spoke about the increased difficulty of working for the company and urged like-minded co-workers to stand up for themselves.

"I'm a cast member here, well for Disneyland actually, I have been with them for quite a long time," the woman claimed. "It has gotten very political and has gotten very hard to be who you are. It has gotten very hard to be someone who has conservative values. Someone who believes in the right to choose, somebody who believes that it is OK to stand up for righteousness. It is OK to stand up for righteousness."

"Any Disney cast members that are afraid to be bold, that are afraid to be courageous, stand up. It's OK. You're not alone," she continued.

The gathering follows widespread backlash against Disney's decision to publicly condemn Florida's new Parental Rights in Education law and the alleged incorporation of left-wing messages into their TV shows and movies.

The controversial Florida bill, which was signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis late last month, prohibits teaching sexuality and gender ideology to kids in kindergarten through third grade.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens took to Twitter three days after Disney's decision to condemn the Florida law, characterizing the company as "child groomers and pedophiles."

"They have now openly admitted they have a not-so-secret agenda with your children. This is the death of Disney," Owens said, ending with an endorsement of #BoycottDisney.