Fla. Lt. Gov. to Newsmax: Feds Cutting COVID Treatments 'Political Power Play'

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez told Newsmax that the Biden administration's decision to ''reallocate'' COVID-19 antibody treatments to other states is a ''political power play'' against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, and that the administration wants to ''see Floridians in peril.''

''It's clear that what we're doing here has upset the Biden administration. It's a political power play. It's disgusting,'' Nuñez said on Friday's ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''It's the same individuals that left Americans and their allies in Afghanistan to die that want to see Floridians in peril. We're not going to stand for it. Gov. DeSantis and I are going to fight this tooth and nail.''

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently enacted a policy of portioning the distribution of COVID-19 antibody treatments to some states experiencing a surge in infections, taking some from other states and reallocating them.

According to an HHS video conference call Sept. 8 dealing with distributing antibody treatments to states, Dr. John Redd said that the recent surge in the delta variant of COVID has led to a surge in the use of monoclonal antibody drugs, causing the agency to limit ordering and shipments to ''administration sites with HHS Protect accounts and current use reporting.''

''To make sure the drugs will continue to be available, and to make sure things remain fair and equitable in terms of our national supply, we're limiting ordering to sites that have HHS Protect set up,'' he said. ''That has been standard, but we are enforcing reporting requirements.''

He said that the amount ordered each week is used at a rate of around 70%, and the agency wants to make sure a supply is still available.

According to the agency, the changes will allow it to move rapidly toward distribution levels that will ''help ensure equitable distribution of a limited resource.''

Nuñez, however, said the move is because Florida has used the treatments wisely and to significant effect.

''We've actually been utilizing that lifesaving treatment in a way that's effective and that's accessible for Floridians,'' she said. ''We have set up, under the governor's leadership, 25 sites throughout the state. We have issued this treatment to approximately 100,000 individuals, and the proof is in the pudding.

''We have seen a reduction of hospitalization, which not only is the reduction of hospitalization, but quite frankly, has saved lives. It's clear that what we're doing here has upset the Biden administration.''

According to Nuñez, the state had plenty of access to the antibody treatment but has seen its weekly supply cut by about half since the allocation policy began.

''I will tell you, the governor will never just sit back and try to figure things out. We are talking to other manufacturers that have similar treatments to see if (getting more treatments) is even a possibility,'' she said.

''We're going to continue to fight because this is important for Floridians, and so every step of the pandemic, whether it was initially with testing, and then moving on to vaccines, and now for monoclonal antibody treatments. We are fighting for Floridians in a way that is not going to infringe on their individual liberties.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here