Fla. AG Moody to Newsmax: Fla. Cops Won't Tolerate Criminals

Florida Attorney General took a bow on Tuesday regarding the state's quick action against protesters who attempted to cause traffic chaos seen across the United States a day earlier in a coordinated effort over Israel's actions to root out Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

While video from Chicago and San Francisco showed blocked traffic for hours on the roads heading toward O'Hare airport and on the Golden Gate Bridge due to the protests, video from Miami had police dragging protesters out of the middle of the street near PortMiami. Seven were arrested and no major disruptions were reported.

"Here in Florida, you know, we're going call it what it is. It's criminal," Moody said on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And we're going to empower our police, knowing they have the support of their leaders to do what's right and do it efficiently."

One post on the social media platform X showed the video of police pulling the protesters by their feet, with the poster commenting: "Florida is always ahead of the curve and knows how to take the trash out."

"Compare that with LA," the 49-year-old Republican continued. "I think they were telling law-abiding citizens trying to go to work, trying to provide for their families, they were telling them to expect delays. Not here. We shouldn't expect that. We shouldn't have to prepare for this like it's a winter emergency, right?

"This can be controlled. We can control criminal behavior, and that's what we're going to do here in Florida."

Moody referenced the 2021 "Combatting Public Disorder Act" signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, also a Republican, that gave some criminal and civil liability protection to drivers who injured protesters who blocked traffic.

The measure was introduced in response to the riots and other demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota.

"We want to protect the safety of law-abiding citizens," Moody said. "You know, surrounding vehicles, trapping drivers in their cars, ... making them fearful for their safety — that is not a way of life that we're going support here in Florida."

