Rep. Comer to Newsmax: New Administration Will Scrub D.C. Corruption

The case of a FEMA agent who told workers aiding victims of the recent hurricanes in Florida not to help anyone displaying support for Donald Trump at their house is indicative of the widespread corruption during the Biden administration and that the incoming new government will clean up, Rep. James Comer told Newsmax on Monday.

The Kentucky Republican, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told "Wake Up America" that "we have had problems with FEMA over the past four years throughout the entire Biden-Harris administration."

Comer said that although this particular employee has been removed, it was only after his committee sent a letter demanding that the FEMA director testify before Congress.

"I don't believe that employee would have done that if there was not a culture in FEMA to discriminate against Republicans," Comer said.

Comer said that "the federal government is stacked full of left-wing activists that have discriminated against conservatives ... this is a systemic problem ... and accountability is finally coming in a new Trump administration with a House majority."

Comer reiterated that "our objective should be as a House majority to get rid of the political corruption in Washington D.C."

He added that this has always been challenging, because "it is very difficult for federal employees to lose their job the way that the system is set up in Washington, D.C."

Comer said "there are hundreds and hundreds of these employees that need to go" and that the new administration wants "to clean house, and we want to put people in place in the government that are fair, and that work for the American people, not just the Democratic elite."

