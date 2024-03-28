Florida AG Moody to Newsmax: Squatters' Scam Has Ended in Florida

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody rebuked the Biden administration for what she described as lenient law enforcement, alleging a prioritization of migrant trespassers over law-abiding citizens on Newsmax on Thursday.

Moody's criticism centered on unchecked border crossings and directives for law enforcement to permit trespassers to remain on private property, raising concerns about public safety and immigration policy implementation.

"People don't expect the laws to be enforced. I mean, why would you when you walk right across our border, and nobody stops you, or if they do, they just give you a welcome, a greeting, and a pass along the way," she questioned.

"And this is really what is happening," she said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "Law-abiding citizens come last since President [Joe] Biden has been in office and in many of these radical-led cities like New York. As you see, you have to have leaders that say, 'I don't care what narrative you're gonna spin about this; you can't have people invading homes and allow them to do it.'

"And so often, we've had law enforcement around the nation being directed to let these people stay on private property. It's a scam," she added.

Moody's comments come after Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 621 on Wednesday. The bill protects property rights, provides remedies against squatting, and imposes criminal penalties on squatters in Florida.

"We are putting an end to the squatters scam in Florida," said DeSantis in a press release. "While other states are siding with the squatters, we are protecting property owners and punishing criminals looking to game the system."

Moody emphasized her commitment to law enforcement and maintaining law and order in Florida, stating, "Well, one of the things that I have been so proud about being in leadership here in Florida as attorney general working with this governor who really supports law enforcement and law and order.

"I'm also the wife of a law enforcement officer and a former judge, so making sure our laws are enforced is a priority of mine."

Moody expressed concerns about national "trends" in law enforcement and immigration policies and vowed to prevent their replication in Florida. She emphasized the importance of "passing laws" and implementing programs to safeguard Florida communities.

Moody underscored Florida's commitment to resisting what she described as "nonsense policies" such as no-cash bail to decriminalizing crime forced upon Americans in other cities, asserting that such practices will not be tolerated in the state.

"I could go on and on about the nonsense policies that are being forced down the throats of Americans in some of these cities. We are making sure they cannot happen in Florida. They won't happen in Florida, and that's why so many people want to move here," she concluded.

