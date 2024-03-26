Trump Jr. Rebukes New York's 'Squatters Rights'

Former President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., rebuked New York's "adverse possessor" laws, also known as "squatters rights" laws, after a high-profile case in which a property owner was recently arrested after calling the police on squatters.

Under New York law, squatters are considered tenants after 30 days of residence and property owners must follow eviction law to have them removed, which includes issuing a "notice to quit" that grants the occupants 10 days to vacate the property. If the occupants don't leave after that time, the property owner must file an eviction lawsuit to have them removed.

"The fact that 'squatters rights' are becoming a thing in Joe Biden's America & they're the ones getting the benefit of the doubt tells you everything about the trajectory of America under democrat control," Trump Jr. wrote on social media. "How long till someone moves into your home and throws you out?"

Adverse possession has been a contentious issue in New York for decades, and the New York Legislature in 2008 worked to amend the law in an attempt to help protect homeowners from losing property.

Last week, Republican New York state Assemblyman Jake Blumencranz filed a bill to make it easier for a property owner to remove a squatter.

"People can stay in homes for years, years, without having justice brought to them for essentially staying for free and making homeowners pay the bill," he said. "We're making sure squatters can't take advantage of the law, that's all we're doing."