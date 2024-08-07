Fmr Jerusalem Deputy Mayor to Newsmax: 'Uncertainty' in Israel With Possible Attack

Expected retaliation by Iran and/or Hezbollah for recent assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders has Israel on high alert, former Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Hassan Nasrallah said his Hezbollah group and Iran were "obliged to respond" to Israel as the Middle East braced for the pair's promised retaliation following high-profile killings last week.

The U.S. said earlier it was working "around the clock" to avert an all-out war in the region after the killings of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Hassan-Nahoum appeared on "Wake Up America" to discuss how an expected imminent attack could differ from when Iran fired more than 300 missiles and drones unleashed against Israel in April. That barrage was mostly ineffective.

"Well, that's the thing. The last time, back in April, if you remember, when they sent 330 missiles, including ballistic missiles, Israel was much more informed as to what to expect, when to expect it," Hassan-Nahoum said.

"And I think part of people's uncertainty and part of the insecurity felt in Israel today is because we just don't know. There's been an incredible amount of pressure put on Iran at the moment to limit their retaliation but we just don't know."

Hassan-Nahoum, also Israel's Special Envoy for Trade and Innovation, was asked if Israel is prepared to fight a war on multiple fronts, with Hezbollah potentially attacking from the north and Iran from elsewhere.

"Ultimately, we can we can handle anything. Is it ideal to be fighting a war on two fronts? Absolutely not. Will it be difficult? Absolutely," she said. "But let me tell you, in 1948 and in 1967 and 1973, especially in '48, when we were completely out past our will, we had five tanks to defend our country, and we still won that war. I have no doubt that we will win any wars because, for us, it's existential."

Israel also in engaged in a war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Hamas was responsible for the Oct. 7 invasion and massacre that killed some 1,200 Israelis. The terrorists also took more than 230 hostages.

AFP contributed to this story.

