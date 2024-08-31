Rep. Fischbach to Newsmax: Harris Doesn't Care Enough to Share Policy

Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., told Newsmax on Saturday that Vice President Kamala Harris "doesn’t seem to care enough to tell the American people what her policies are going to be."

On Thursday, Harris gave an interview to CNN’s Dana Bash where she was asked about the many policy changes she’s made since becoming the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. "I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed," Harris said.

Fischbach was asked by host Lidia Curanaj her thoughts on comments by former President Donald Trump who insinuated that Harris would not be able to handle sitting down with adversarial world leaders.

Fischbach noted that Harris’s response and entire interview were far removed from how former President Donald Trump conducts his media appearances.

"I think one of the big differences is President Trump is willing to talk to the American people. He’s willing to answer the tough questions, he’s willing to talk about his policies, and we’ve seen a great example in his first four years," she said during an appearance on "The Count."

The representative from Minnesota said that Harris should "look in the mirror" when it comes to the chaos at the U.S. southern border.

"It was President [Joe] Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris who left the border wide open and let it run wild down there. They didn’t do anything about it. As a matter of fact they undid a lot and made it worse."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus"> More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus"> Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: https://www.newsmaxplus.com/"> NewsmaxPlus.com

Related Stories:

1178614