Rep. Ferguson to Newsmax: Dems Tax Hike Will Leave Businesses 'Gutted'

The nation's small businesses are "about to be gutted" but the Democrats' planned corporate tax hike, Rep. Drew Ferguson said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"I don't know how they think it's a good idea, but it's going to raise taxes not only on business but small businesses, our innovators, [and] job creators, the real heart and soul of our economy," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Not only that, but they're coming after middle America's working-class folks who are out there every day, trying to do the right thing and provide for their families."

The Democrats have demonstrated that rather than being at war against terrorism in Afghanistan, they are "at war with workers here in America," Ferguson added.

"It's a short divide about how we see the world," said Ferguson. "[Republicans] believe that America should be the most competitive place in the world to do business, and that our small businesses and our innovators should be at a competitive advantage around the globe and that our workers should have a competitive advantage around the globe. Democrats see it differently."

Even without the tax hikes, inflation is already hitting Americans as a tax, Ferguson added.

"We know that inflation is a tax on every single person and American families are feeling this at the grocery store, whether it's buying groceries, whether it's milk, meat, eggs," he said. "For the administration to continue to call this transitory is laughable ... their response is to spend more money and drive inflation higher and to pay more people to sit on the sidelines and not produce the goods and services that we need."

Ferguson also commented on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's House testimony, when he claimed Monday that the Taliban took over Afghanistan faster than the Biden administration had expected.

"Ignorance is no excuse for leaving Americans in the hands of terrorists and leaving the Taliban $80 billion worth of military equipment," said Ferguson. "The secretary of state is being disingenuous not only with Congress but with the American people. If he did not know this, shame on him. He is either completely living in a bubble or he is lying. I suspect it's a combination of the two because the bubble that they live in causes the Democrats to see the world in a very distorted way. It's not reality and this guy needs to go. He needs to resign."

