Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to Newsmax: Trump Needs 'Equal Secret Service' Protection

The reaction to the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump "is extremely concerning," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Trump needs "equal protection" to President Joe Biden, Malliotakis told Wednesday's "Wake Up America."

Police arrested Ryan Wesley Routh last weekend after he allegedly aimed a rifle at the golf course as the former president was golfing in Florida on Sunday, an incident the FBI has said "appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump."

Malliotakis accused Democrats of having "tried to brush this under the rug," adding that "they've tried to act as if nothing happened."

The congresswoman also accused the media of showing disinterest, noting, "You didn't see as much media coverage after that first assassination."

"And that is really troublesome because there is no greater threat to our democracy than trying to assassinate the opposition candidate in an election just two months before people go and vote," she added.

The incidents and the reaction to them by Democrats and the media are "extremely concerning" to her.

Republicans "are demanding that he [Trump] gets equal protection, equal Secret Service … as the sitting president, because this is a former president. But he may very well — and hopefully will be — the next president as well."

There is "no greater threat than attempting to kill an opposition candidate a couple of months before the election," she concluded, adding that "What you see in Mexico, Ecuador, countries that are socialist or communist nations, it should never happen here in the United States, and we have to make sure that he is protected."

