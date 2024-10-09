Rep. Carlos Gimenez to Newsmax: 'FEMA Entirely Too Bureaucratic'

FEMA is "entirely too bureaucratic" and the way the agency responds to disasters has been problematic for a long time, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Newsmax.

"In Miami Dade County, when I was the mayor of Miami Dade County, we resolved problems and then we worried about the paperwork later; FEMA is about paperwork first and then resolving the problem. That's the issue," Gimenez told "National Report" as Florida braces for Hurricane Milton.

"The good thing about the state of Florida is that we don't rely on FEMA," Gimenez added.

"We're going to take care of our people. We're going to provide them the services or the rescue. All that stuff is provided by the state of Florida and the local jurisdictions. And then FEMA comes back and reimburses us later: 'Thank you very much.'

"We learned that lesson a long time ago with Hurricane Andrew. You know, we were looking for the cavalry. They didn't show up. We determined we have to be the cavalry.

"They are learning that lesson in North Carolina right now. And the fact [FEMA] is saying, 'well, we don't have enough money': You got enough money, just move it. Move the money to where you need it for the American people now, and we'll worry about, you know, if it's in the right pot or not when we get back in session.

"And so, it's just a question of leadership and competence. There it is incompetent leadership. And the problem with FEMA has been a problem for a long time on how they respond to disasters. And it's unfortunate we need to resolve it. And I'm sure when we get [former] President [Donald] Trump in, we're going to resolve it."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week told reporters FEMA can meet immediate needs but does not have enough funding to make it through the hurricane season.

The agency is being stretched as it works with states to assess damage from Hurricane Helene and delivers meals, water, generators and other critical supplies. The storm struck Florida last week, then plowed through several states in the Southeast, flooding towns and killing more than 160 people.

