Fort Myers Beach Mayor to Newsmax: FEMA Needs Better Communication

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers told Newsmax on Monday that his town has yet to receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency nearly a week after Hurricane Milton made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida.

Allers said on "Wake Up America" that he "hasn't seen anyone from FEMA down here yet," adding that Fort Myers Beach residents are "still dealing with trying to get payouts from FEMA from two years ago," when Hurricane Ian hit.

"The process that FEMA goes through, it seems like it's very tedious," he said. "They bring people in for about two or three weeks, they have a lot of boots on the ground, but it doesn't seem that they have a lot of people that can make decisions."

Allers said that FEMA replaces the agency's people on the ground every "two or three weeks," so "you start the process all over again," which he said is "quite frustrating."

The mayor also noted that "insurance has been a tremendous challenge here in Florida," but he praised Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie as "experts" in getting aid, saying that just after daylight the "National Guard was on the island" and ready to offer assistance.

"I just with we could get a little better response and communication from FEMA so that we could pass it on to our residents," Allers said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com