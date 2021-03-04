Rep. Fred Keller to Newsmax TV: HR 1 Is 'Resurgence of the Swamp'

Democrats are putting aside reopening schools and the economy amid the coronavirus to cram through "wish lists to keep politicians first" with H.R. 1, a bill to help Washington liberals keep control of elections and the country, according to Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., on Newsmax TV.

"This is the resurgence of the swamp, quite frankly," Keller told Thursday's "American Agenda." "What it does is it takes public money and donates it to campaigns. This about that: It takes money from the public Treasury and gives it to political candidates."

Keller noted to co-hosts Heather Childers and Bob Sellers that his state of Pennsylvania is doing what Congress should be doing, and that is to "examine what the issues were in 2020 and what reforms should be taking place."

"That's really a model for how it should be done," Keller added. "It shouldn't be something centralized in Washington, D.C., just run through by Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi.

"We should have not Washington, D.C., bureaucrats trying to run this. Washington, D.C., has already proved they can't."

While is has been speculated H.R. 1 will die in the Senate, falling short of the 60 votes to avoid a GOP filibuster, Keller offered no such guarantees with Washington, D.C.

