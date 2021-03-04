Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax TV: Dems 'Codifying' Election Violations

Realizing their election law changes under the guise of COVID-19 were unconstitutional, Democrats are now seeking to "codify" their violations with H.R. 1, according to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Newsmax TV.

"This is about codifying and federalizing the changes made in some of those key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, and others," Jordan told Thursday's "John Bachman Now." "It's about those changes that were done in an unconstitutional fashion, it's about making those changes apply to all the states, federalizing election law.

"Oh, and when they're done with it, they want taxpayers to pay for elections," Jordan added to host John Bachman, referring to the bill's allowance of a 6-to-1 match with taxpayer dollars for election contributions.

Jordan ripped Democrats' radical legislative agenda for being "out of touch with American people."

"Our jobs as Republicans is to push back on it, highlight how crazy it is, and hopefully we can slow them down and ultimately stop them from doing some of these harmful public policies," Jordan said.

Among the most egregious hypocrisy is that the Biden administration favors nation-wide mask mandates and Democrats' draconian lockdowns but opens the country's borders to diseased immigrants infected with COVID-19 and permits them to be released into the country, Jordan commented.

"This is the kind of ridiculous stuff that drives Americans crazy," Jordan lamented." It's this double standard that Democrats have and it's frustrating for Americans, and I understand."