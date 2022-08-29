Navarro to Newsmax: FBI Waging Coup on Trump for Six Years

Peter Navarro, who served in the Trump administration as the assistant to the president, director of trade and manufacturing policy, and the national Defense Production Act policy coordinator, told Newsmax that the FBI has been waging a coup against the former president for almost six years.

Speaking Monday to "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Navarro said, "If you actually go back to the very beginning" when Trump was a presidential candidate in 2016, "there's an arc in which the FBI basically waged war — really an attempted coup against Donald Trump — for what's been more than six long years now."

Navarro, in his Newsmax interview, recalled a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" in which Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the FBI came to him and told him the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation, even though Hunter Biden brought his laptop to a repair shop under his own volition.

But, as Navarro asserted, "It started with the Russia hoax: [James] Comey, [Lisa] Page, [Peter] Strzok. It was discredited, but it still was an attempted coup. Once Trump got elected [in 2016], they went after Michael Flynn. They went after Roger Stone. They went after Paul Manafort.

"Fast forward; we've got revelations now that the FBI itself suppressed information about the Hunter Biden laptop ... And now we have the raid on Mar-a-Lago."

Navarro added, "This raises a bigger issue: Are they doing it alone? Or is this a coordinated effort?"