Dershowitz to Newsmax: Special Prosecutor Should Probe DA Willis

A special prosecutor should look into the possibility of perjury and obstruction of justice against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose case against former President Donald Trump is dissolving because she was "dumb" enough to have a sexual affair with a special prosecutor, said retired Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz.

"I taught legal ethics and criminal law at Harvard for nearly half a century, and I've been practicing 60 years. I've never seen a stupider, stupider, district attorney than one who would commence a sexual affair with the man who she either just hired or was about to hire in the most important case of her life, in the most important case in the history of Fulton County," Dershowitz said Wednesday on Newsmax's "National Report."

"I just cannot imagine anything as dumb, and I hope the voters of Fulton County agree with me when it comes to throwing her out of office. I mean, she cannot serve as the district attorney, and she cannot be a responsible prosecutor against Donald Trump.

The romantic relationship between Willis and Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed to oversee Trump's Georgia election interference case, is facing fresh scrutiny this week during local government oversight hearings.

Dershowitz said a special prosecutor should look into the possibility of perjury and obstruction of justice against Willis as there's "now evidence there may have been obstruction of justice and tampering with witnesses by the district attorney herself."

"According to the submission, she may have made a phone call to one of the potential witnesses telling him not to speak to anybody," Dershowitz said. "There are people in jail for that. … She had to know that there were legal proceedings that were imminent. … If she's telling people not to cooperate with law enforcement, that could be witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

"There's also new evidence that would confirm the view that it seems obvious to everybody now that the relationship began before he was appointed. We have a situation where who will prosecute the prosecutors?"

